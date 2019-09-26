Watch Big Sean, A$AP Ferg Have One Bizarre Afternoon in ‘Bezerk’ Video

Big Sean and A$AP Ferg have released the music video for their latest collaboration “Bezerk,” produced by Hit-Boy. The clip was co-directed by the two rappers along with Mike Carson, and takes cues from the likes of Missy Elliott and Outkast in its bizarre, trippy visuals: What starts out as a normal day for Sean and Ferg, buying snacks at the liquor store and debating whether Arizona Ice Tea lowers your sperm count, turns into a wild afternoon filled with demon children, giant watches, do-rag superhero capes and a dance party in a cavern.

Big Sean premiered “Bezerk” with A$AP Ferg last month at the 2019 VMAs, releasing the official single shortly thereafter. Sean previously released “Single Again,” featuring vocals from his ex-girlfriend Jhene Aiko, and performed the song on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

A$AP Ferg was featured in the music video for A$AP Rocky’s “Babushka Boi,” alongside ScHoolboy Q, A$AP Nast and Kamil Abbas.