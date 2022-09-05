Big Sean Celebrates 10th Anniversary of ‘Detroit’ Mixtape With New Song ‘More Thoughts’

Big Sean celebrated the 10th anniversary of his breakout mixtape Detroit Monday by uploading the expanded collection onto streaming services for the first time, as well as dropping the long-unreleased song “More Thoughts.”

The rapper first teased “More Thoughts” on social media back in 2019 before finally unveiling the complete track on the exact 10th anniversary of Detroit’s release on Sept. 4, 2012:

In addition to releasing the expanded Detroit on streaming services — as well as a limited edition CD version — Big Sean fielded fans’ questions about the mixtape on Twitter.

“I was just in the vibe, i just wanted to rap n go in n have fun n stay creative. Try flows n just be experimental wit the shit. I was different coming out of Detroit for sure but knew i had the whole city on my back,” Big Sean said of the mixtape.

10 years since i dropped this baby, what a journey. #DETROITMixtape available worldwide on all platforms tonight! ⬛️🏆🌍 pic.twitter.com/kz8tiDsNsI — Sean Don (@BigSean) September 4, 2022

“Lotta people turned they back on me n showed me they was just clout chasers n energy vampires, the fans that stuck wit me though thank you. I feel the love n i love you back!!”

Initially released via Def Jam and Kanye West’s GOOD Music, Detroit featured guest appearances by Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Common, Young Jeezy, Jhene Aiko, Chris Brown, Juicy J and more; in 2020, Big Sean followed up the mixtape with the all-star Detroit 2.