Big Scarr, Rapper and Gucci Mane Protegé, Dead at 22

Rapper Big Scarr, who hailed from Tennessee and created buzz as a rising artist on Gucci Mane’s 1017 records, has reportedly passed away. The artist, born Alexander Woods, was 22 years old.

Details surrounding Woods’ death have not been shared, though TMZ reported that “the case is an ongoing death investigation” and there are currently “no signs of foul play.”

Gucci Mane posted a tribute to the rapper on Instagram late Thursday night, seemingly confirming rumors that his protege had died that circulated earlier in the evening. “This hurt,” he wrote, sharing a carousel of images featuring Big Scarr performing live. “I’m a miss you.”

Tributes fill the comments of Woods' last Instagram post, a promotional photo for his scheduled supporting slot on Key Glock's upcoming North American tour. "Lost for words," the rapper shared on his story. "It's deeper than rap … watched you become a fucking star."

Big Scarr was welcomed as a member of the 2022 XXL Freshman Class earlier this year, a high point following the release of his debut mixtape Big Grim Reaper in 2021. The record, which included appearances from Gucci Mane, Pooh Shiesty, Tay Keith, Baby K and more, was followed up with a deluxe edition this past fall ahead of the rapper’s first headlining tour.

The producer Tay Keith reposted a clip from Big Scarr’s “SoIcyBoyz 2,” a song he worked on in 2020 with the rapper that featured 1017 artists Pooh Shiesty and Foogiano. Enchanting, another artist who was labelmates with Woods, shared a series of Instagram stories regarding his death. “I can’t take it bro please just leave me alone I ain’t never felt like this,” she wrote. “My best friend my son I love you forever & I’m so sorry. Know I would do anything for you.”