 Watch Big Red Machine Perform 'New Auburn' on 'Colbert' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Home Music Music News

Watch Big Red Machine Perform ‘New Auburn’ on ‘Colbert’

The song comes off the band’s upcoming new album

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

Big Red Machine stopped by The Late Show to showcase their new song “New Auburn.”

In the performance, Aaron Dessner takes on the piano part and is joined by Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold, Anais Mitchell, The Westerlies and The National’s Scott Devendorf, as well as drummer JT Bates and keyboardist Nick Lloyd. The intimate song sees Mitchell sharing vocals with Pecknold, who stands in for band member Justin Vernon.

“New Auburn” is the closing track on Big Red Machine’s the upcoming collaboration-heavy LP How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last? Mitchell and Pecknold appear on the opening track “Phoenix,” which Pecknold co-wrote and co-produced.

The band has also shared “Ghosts of Cincinnati,”Latter Days” and the Taylor Swift-featuring “Renegade” off How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?, due out August 27th on Jagjaguwar/37d03d. Swift recorded vocals for two tracks, “Renegade” and a song called “Birch.”

The album also includes appearances by Sharon Van Etten, Lisa Hannigan, This Is My Kit, and My Brightest Diamond’s Shara Nova.

“That’s what makes it special,” Dessner previously said of the album. “With everyone that’s on this record, there’s an openness, a creative generosity, and an emotional quality that connects it all together.”

In This Article: aaron dessner, Big Red Machine, Bon Iver, Justin Vernon

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.