Big Joanie ‘Gutted’ by East Coast Tour Postponement Due to Medical Emergency

British post-punk trio Big Joanie announced that their North American tour set to kick off this spring will be postponed due to an unspecified “medical emergency.”

"We were so excited to play our first East Coast tour but sadly due to a medical emergency we will have to postpone to a later date," the band wrote in an Instagram post Monday. The group asked fans to hold on to their tickets while they rescheduled tour dates, but stated refunds are "possible — just reach out to your point of purchase."

“We can’t wait to get out there and play and will announce new dates soon! We’re absolutely gutted but health and wellbeing is important,” Big Joanie added. “We look forward to seeing you soon and giving you our all.”

After performing at the Constellation Room in Santa Ana at the end of March, the trio was set to play at Purgatory at the Masquerade in Atlanta, Georgia May 19. The band’s first North American tour follows the release of Back Home, one of Rolling Stone’s favorite albums of 2022.



To celebrate the tour, Big Joanie recorded a live rendition of Back Home’s “Cactus Tree” at London’s Hermitage Works Studio. The song features singer-guitarist Stephanie Phillips and her bandmates, bassist Estella Adeyeri and drummer Chardine Taylor-Stone, mourning the lost of a loved one. Last year, Rolling Stone praised the new record, from “the cascading harmonies and chorus-pedaled riffs with which ‘Cactus Tree’ crashes in, up to the video-game synths of ‘Sainted.’ Back Home shows Big Joanie ready to try anything and coming up a winner each time.”