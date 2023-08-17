Lizzo’s Big Grrrls Crew Voice Support for Singer Amid Former Dancers’ Lawsuit

The official Instagram for Lizzo’s Big Grrrls dance crew posted a letter in support of the singer amid a lawsuit filed against her by three former dancers.

With the nearly yearlong Special Tour concluding July 30, the letter thanked Lizzo for “shattering limitations and kicking in the door way for the Big Grrrl & Big Boiii Dancers to do what we love.”

“You have created a platform where we have been able to parallel our Passion with a purpose! Not only for Us, but for Woman and All people breaking barriers,” the letter continued.

(As the letter was signed by the collective “Big Grrrls & Big Boiiis,” it’s unclear which of the dancers backed the note or if it was written in complete solidarity.)

Earlier this month, three former dancers filed a lawsuit accusing Lizzo of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment stemming from incidents that allegedly took place beginning in 2021 and through 2023. The accusations follow the plaintiffs’ participation in a reality TV show contest for the opportunity to join Lizzo as one of her dancers during performances and on tour.

Similarly, filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison, who said she worked with Lizzo several years ago, alleged that she was "treated with such disrespect" by the pop star that she left the job after only about two weeks.

In a statement, Lizzo denied the allegations in the lawsuit. “These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing,” Lizzo said. “My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.” Beyoncé and Grimes also voiced their support for Lizzo prior to the Big Grrrls’ statement Thursday.

“We had the time of our lives on The Special Tour. We have been so honored to share the stage with such amazing talent,” the letter said. “The commitment to character and culture taking precedence over every movement and moment has been one of the Greatest lessons and Blessings that we could possibly could ask for.”