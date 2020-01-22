Rolling Stone Announces 10th Annual Big Game Experience — Rolling Stone Live: Miami, Presented by Can-Am Spyder

On Saturday, February 1st, Rolling Stone is heading back to the Big Game for a night out with the biggest stars in music and sports. Taking place at SLS South Beach and Hyde Beach, the party will feature special performances by Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Ciara, DJ Khaled & Friends, Paris Hilton, and DJ Vice.

As a fixture during Super Bowl weekend for almost a decade, the party will intersect the worlds of sports, music and entertainment while honoring Miami’s rich history and culture. With past performances by Migos, Travis Scott, Avicii, Ludacris, Diplo, Big Sean, Charli XCX, Aerosmith, Pitbull, 21 Savage and many more, exclusive album sneak-peeks and surprise sets, Rolling Stone Live: Miami is the most highly anticipated and influential party year after year. Past notable attendees have included Cardi B, Stephen Curry, Usher, Shaq, Future, Kevin Durant, CeeLo Green, Tim Tebow, Mark Cuban, Jon Hamm, Tom Hardy, Busta Rhymes, Odell Beckham Jr. and many more.

The event will kick off Rolling Stone’s 2020 partnership with Can-Am Spyder, which will culminate in an exciting must-see content series that celebrates the powerful connection between music and riding the open road. Partygoers will have a chance to discover the complete Can-Am lineup of Spyder and Ryker three-wheel vehicles, with on-site displays of all the newest models including the 2020 Spyder RT. To celebrate Can-Am On-Road and Rolling Stone’s love for giving back, Can-Am On-Road is donating one all-new 2020 Spyder RT to be featured as the grand prize in a charity raffle. One lucky winner will be selected during the event and all proceeds from the raffle will go to the charity host.

Additionally, guests will be able to enjoy the Vivid Seats Backstage, which will pop up behind the performance stage, providing behind-the-scenes access to VIPs and featured performers. Luxury brand MCM will commemorate their ongoing partnership with Wilson Sporting Goods with the debut of the special edition MCM x Wilson 100 Year Anniversary Football that will be integrated throughout the event, along with custom MCM brand activations, experiential branding moments and custom MCM looks. CÎROC VODKA, distilled from fine French grapes in the Bordeaux region of France, will serve specialty cocktails that take the ordinary to the extraordinary for a night to remember. Finally, guests will get to enjoy coffee and munchkins throughout the evening, courtesy of Dunkin’.

Plus, check out a first look at a special collaboration with Elysian Brewing, the exclusive beer of the evening.