 Rolling Stone Announces Miami Super Bowl Experience - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1336: Lizzo
Read Next The First Time: Black Pumas Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Rolling Stone Announces 10th Annual Big Game Experience — Rolling Stone Live: Miami, Presented by Can-Am Spyder

Special performances by Ciara, DJ Khaled & Friends and more during Super Bowl weekend

By

Rolling Stone's Most Recent Stories

View All
ciara dj khaled

Sasha Samsonova*; Ivan Berrios*

On Saturday, February 1st, Rolling Stone is heading back to the Big Game for a night out with the biggest stars in music and sports. Taking place at SLS South Beach and Hyde Beach, the party will feature special performances by Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Ciara, DJ Khaled & Friends, Paris Hilton, and DJ Vice. 

As a fixture during Super Bowl weekend for almost a decade, the party will intersect the worlds of sports, music and entertainment while honoring Miami’s rich history and culture. With past performances by Migos, Travis Scott, Avicii, Ludacris, Diplo, Big Sean, Charli XCX, Aerosmith, Pitbull, 21 Savage and many more, exclusive album sneak-peeks and surprise sets, Rolling Stone Live: Miami is the most highly anticipated and influential party year after year. Past notable attendees have included Cardi B, Stephen Curry, Usher, Shaq, Future, Kevin Durant, CeeLo Green, Tim Tebow, Mark Cuban, Jon Hamm, Tom Hardy, Busta Rhymes, Odell Beckham Jr. and many more.

The event will kick off Rolling Stone’s 2020 partnership with Can-Am Spyder, which will culminate in an exciting must-see content series that celebrates the powerful connection between music and riding the open road. Partygoers will have a chance to discover the complete Can-Am lineup of Spyder and Ryker three-wheel vehicles, with on-site displays of all the newest models including the 2020 Spyder RT. To celebrate Can-Am On-Road and Rolling Stone’s love for giving back, Can-Am On-Road is donating one all-new 2020 Spyder RT to be featured as the grand prize in a charity raffle. One lucky winner will be selected during the event and all proceeds from the raffle will go to the charity host.

Related

TOPSHOT - A man dressed as Ronald McDonald, the clown character used as the primary mascot of the McDonald's fast-food restaurant chain, holds a placard as he takes part in a gathering called by climate activists prior to the start of a march to Davos ahead of the World Economic Forum in January 19, 2020 in Landquart. (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)
Sane Clown Posse: Activists Disrupt Davos
Trump Brags About Concealing Impeachment Evidence: 'We Have All the Material, They Don't'

Related

Keith Urban
Flashback: See Keith Urban's Dazzling Thanksgiving NFL Halftime Show
How Americana Went Mainstream in the 2010s

Additionally, guests will be able to enjoy the Vivid Seats Backstage, which will pop up behind the performance stage, providing behind-the-scenes access to VIPs and featured performers. Luxury brand MCM will commemorate their ongoing partnership with Wilson Sporting Goods with the debut of the special edition MCM x Wilson 100 Year Anniversary Football that will be integrated throughout the event, along with custom MCM brand activations, experiential branding moments and custom MCM looks. CÎROC VODKA, distilled from fine French grapes in the Bordeaux region of France, will serve specialty cocktails that take the ordinary to the extraordinary for a night to remember. Finally, guests will get to enjoy coffee and munchkins throughout the evening, courtesy of Dunkin’.

Plus, check out a first look at a special collaboration with Elysian Brewing, the exclusive beer of the evening.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1336: Lizzo
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.