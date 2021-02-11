 Big Freedia Shines in New Single 'Platinum': Watch - Rolling Stone
Big Freedia Shines With New Single ‘Platinum’

“‘Platinum’ is a fun track about being bold! Whether it’s your jewelry or nails, be bold with everything you do”

Angie Martoccio

Big Freedia has released the shimmery new single “Platinum.”

The single comes paired with a video that features the rapper in icy attire accompanied by several dancers that appear virtually. “‘Platinum’ is a fun track about being bold!” Big Freedia said in a statement. “Whether it’s your jewelry or nails, be bold with everything you do!”

“Platinum” was produced by Michael Fonseca, Mac Montgomery, and Joshua Valle. The single will be featured on the final season of TNT’s Claws starring Niecy Nash.

Big Freedia recently appeared on Rebecca Black’s 10th-anniversary remix of “Friday” alongside 3OH!3 and Dorian Electra. The rapper concluded 2020 with the holiday EP Smokin’ Santa Christmas, which featured Flo Milli on “Better Be.” “This track is about putting 2020 behind us,” Big Freedia said. “Next year better be big, new, and Red Bottom shoes!”

Last spring, Big Freedia released the EP Louder, which included “Chasing Rainbows” with Kesha. The duo were slated to hit the road last year, but their tour was postponed due to the pandemic.

