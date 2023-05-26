Big Freedia Is Stomping On Everyone With Her New Song ‘Bigfoot’

Big Freedia, the New Orleans bounce icon, is back with a new song, “Bigfoot,” which will appear on her first proper album in nine years, Central City, out June 23 via Queen Diva Music.

“Bigfoot” makes for a booming announcement as Freedia stomps all over the competition and delirious, speaker-rattling beat. “Call me Bigfoot stepping on these bitches necks,” Freedia declares on the hook, “I got a big foot but I’m getting bigger checks/They don’t see what’s coming next/You already know the rest/I got a big foot stepping on these bitches necks.”

Central City will be Freedia’s first official studio album since her 2014 debut, Just Be Free, though she’s released plenty of music in between, like a 2017 EP with Mannie Fresh (The Bounce Back), her 2021 mixtape, Big Diva Energy, and an array of singles and collaborations (including, of course, last year’s “Break My Soul” with Beyoncé). Central City will feature several guests, including Lil Wayne, Faith Evans, Ciara, Kamaiyah, Kelly Price, the Soul Rebels, Sonya, and Boyfriend.

In a statement, Freedia spoke about how she believed Central City will kickstart a new era for bounce music: "Bounce has been through many iterations — from Triggerman to Sissy to Cash Money Bounce — but my new album is something I call Bigga Bounce. Welcome to Central City, y'all, where I pay homage to my city, my roots, hip-hop, and to the art of creating a new sound."

Big Freedia has many tour dates this summer as well, including several concerts in June as part of the traveling Re:Set festival with LCD Soundsystem and Jamie xx. She’s also set to perform at Bonnaroo, Ladyland Festival, and the Newport Jazz festival.

Central City Freestyle

1. “Central City Freestyle”

2. “Big Time” (ft. Kamaiyah)

3. “Throw It Back”

4. “Motivate Ya” (ft. Kelly Price)

5. “Pop That”

6. “Bigfoot”

7. “El Niño” (ft. Lil Wayne & Boyfriend)

8. “$100 Bill” (ft. Ciara)

9. “Pepto Interlude”

10. “Booty Like A Drummer”

11. “You Already Know” (ft. Sonyae)

12. “Bitch You Want” (ft. Faith Evans)

13. “Life Lessons”

14. “NOLA Babies”

15. “Gin In My System”

16. “Voodoo Magic” (ft. The Soul Rebels)