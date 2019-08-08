Big Freedia to Bring Bounce Nationwide With Azz Across America Tour

New Orleans’ Big Freedia will bring the bounce nationwide this fall on a trek dubbed Azz Across America Tour.

Philadelphia rockers Low Cut Connie will join Big Freedia on the 21-date tour, which kicks off October 24th in Atlanta and runs through November 21st at Solana Beach, California’s Belly Up. Check out Big Freedia’s website for ticket information.

“Fans better be ready for some wild shit,” Big Freedia said of the tour in a statement. “We are going to shake our asses off.” Low Cut Connie’s Adam Weiner added, “These are intense times. Feeling joy together is an audacious response to chaos and disharmony.”

Big Freedia’s debut LP 3rd Ward Bounce arrived in 2018.

Big Freedia Tour Dates

October 24: Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

October 25: Savannah, GA @ Victory North

October 26: Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

October 27: Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson

October 29: Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

October 31: Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot

November 1: Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall

November 2: Boston, MA @ Royale

November 4: Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

November 5: Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s hall

November 7: Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave

November 9: St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

November 11: Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar

November 12: Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

November 13: Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

November 15: Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

November 16: Eugene, OR @ Wow Hall

November 17: Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

November 19: Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre

November 20: Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater

November 21: Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

