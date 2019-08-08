Big Freedia to Bring Bounce Nationwide With Azz Across America Tour

New Orleans’ Big Freedia will bring the bounce nationwide this fall on a trek dubbed Azz Across America Tour.
Philadelphia rockers Low Cut Connie will join Big Freedia on the 21-date tour, which kicks off October 24th in Atlanta and runs through November 21st at Solana Beach, California’s Belly Up. Check out Big Freedia’s website for ticket information.
“Fans better be ready for some wild shit,” Big Freedia said of the tour in a statement. “We are going to shake our asses off.” Low Cut Connie’s Adam Weiner added, “These are intense times. Feeling joy together is an audacious response to chaos and disharmony.”
Big Freedia’s debut LP 3rd Ward Bounce arrived in 2018.
Big Freedia Tour Dates
October 24: Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
October 25: Savannah, GA @ Victory North
October 26: Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
October 27: Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson
October 29: Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
October 31: Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot
November 1: Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall
November 2: Boston, MA @ Royale
November 4: Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
November 5: Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s hall
November 7: Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave
November 9: St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
November 11: Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar
November 12: Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
November 13: Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
November 15: Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
November 16: Eugene, OR @ Wow Hall
November 17: Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
November 19: Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre
November 20: Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater
November 21: Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up