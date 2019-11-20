Big Freedia Drops New Single ‘Louder’ With Icona Pop

Big Freedia has teamed up with Swedish duo Icona Pop for a new single, “Louder.” The dance-ready track comes with a new video from the New Orleans bounce artist.

“Louder is just that: I’m coming louder and stronger on all fronts this next year,” Big Freedia said of the song. “‘Raising Hell’ with Kesha, my new album is coming out, I’m performing at the AMAs, new tours — so much exciting stuff!”

On her collaboration, she said, “I met Icona Pop by chance because we were both recording at the same studio. I was a fan so when I heard they were in the next room, I went to say hi. Next thing I knew, they were on two songs. They killed it!”

Big Freedia’s single with Kesha, “Raising Hell,” was released earlier this year with a video, and the duo performed the song on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Big Freedia also appeared in Mala Rodriguez and Guaynaa’s video for “Dame Bien.”