 Big Freedia, Kesha Spread the Love in 'Chasing Rainbows' Video - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1336: Lizzo
Read Next David Crosby Answers Your Questions About Divorce and Internet Addiction Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Big Freedia, Kesha Spread the Love in ‘Chasing Rainbows’ Video

Rowdy party song is duo’s second collaboration this year after “Raising Hell”

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

New Orleans bounce legend Big Freedia teamed up with Kesha this past October for “Raising Hell,” the lead single from the pop star’s latest album High Road. Now, Kesha is returning the favor, hopping on Freedia’s new rowdy party track “Chasing Rainbows” and appearing in the music video released on Thursday.

Like many Big Freedia songs, “Chasing Rainbows” is all about getting down and dancing, with an added message of equality and self-acceptance. The video shows her and Kesha flying across the globe on rainbows to spread the love.

“Resistance, from these labels/Too persistent, for the fake hoes,” Freedia raps in the video, over a clip of children watching an alt-right rally on TV. “Now I’m switchin’, turnin’ tables/Check the TV, see my face, whoa.” At that, Freedia sends a lighting bolt through the television, replacing the hateful images with her own face.

Big Freedia will hit the road with Kesha this April for the High Road tour, opening for the artist in Phoenix, San Diego, Denver, Chicago, Boston and more. In addition to her work with Kesha over the past few months, Freedia also released the single “Louder” with Icona Pop and “Dame Bien” with Mala Rodríguez and Guaynaa Party last fall.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1336: Lizzo
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.