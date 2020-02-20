Big Freedia, Kesha Spread the Love in ‘Chasing Rainbows’ Video

New Orleans bounce legend Big Freedia teamed up with Kesha this past October for “Raising Hell,” the lead single from the pop star’s latest album High Road. Now, Kesha is returning the favor, hopping on Freedia’s new rowdy party track “Chasing Rainbows” and appearing in the music video released on Thursday.

Like many Big Freedia songs, “Chasing Rainbows” is all about getting down and dancing, with an added message of equality and self-acceptance. The video shows her and Kesha flying across the globe on rainbows to spread the love.

“Resistance, from these labels/Too persistent, for the fake hoes,” Freedia raps in the video, over a clip of children watching an alt-right rally on TV. “Now I’m switchin’, turnin’ tables/Check the TV, see my face, whoa.” At that, Freedia sends a lighting bolt through the television, replacing the hateful images with her own face.

Big Freedia will hit the road with Kesha this April for the High Road tour, opening for the artist in Phoenix, San Diego, Denver, Chicago, Boston and more. In addition to her work with Kesha over the past few months, Freedia also released the single “Louder” with Icona Pop and “Dame Bien” with Mala Rodríguez and Guaynaa Party last fall.