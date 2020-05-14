Big Freedia Gets Down in ‘Pipe That’ Video With Icona Pop, Soul Rebels

Quarantine hasn’t stopped Big Freedia from releasing one of her signature bounce party tracks, this time collaborating with Swedish duo Icona Pop and New Orleans brass band The Soul Rebels on “Pipe That.” With The Soul Rebels laying down a horn-powered backing groove and Icona Pop on backing vocals, Big Freedia delivers her swaggering good-time message from her own backyard.

On the making of the at-home music video, Big Freedia says, “This was just a week into the [shelter-in-place order]. So we thought, with all the artists on the track, let’s do a digital video. It was so fun to have everyone there!”

“Pipe That” is the third single to be shared off of Big Freedia’s EP Louder, released this past March on East West Records. The EP’s title track is another Icona Pop collab, and other songs include “Chasing Rainbows” featuring Kesha, “She Tipsy,” and “GTFOMF” featuring Indianapolis rapper Lil Aaron. Big Freedia was originally scheduled to hit the road this spring with Kesha on the pop star’s High Road Tour, in support of her latest album of the same name, but as with the vast majority of live shows, the tour has been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.