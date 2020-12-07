Big Freedia, Flo Milli Kiss 2020 Goodbye With Holiday Song ‘Better Be’

Big Freedia is getting into the Christmas spirit with a new track, “Better Be,” featuring the rapper Flo Milli.

“This track is about putting 2020 behind us,” the New Orleans bounce artist said in a statement. “Next year better be big, new, and Red Bottom shoes!”

The music video for “Better Be” was filmed at the Joy Theater in New Orleans. And though Flo Milli doesn’t appear in the clip, Big Freedia and a whole host of dancers and friends still get into the holiday spirit as they twerk and party against a backdrop of Christmas trees, decorations and a roaring fire.

“My only regret is that we couldn’t get Flo Milli in the video,” Big Freedia says. “It all happened so fast that I had to dig up my own holiday decorations for the video set.”

“Better Be” will be featured on Big Freedia’s upcoming holiday EP, Smokin’ Santa Christmas, co-produced with New Orleans artist Boyfriend. The collection will arrive this Friday, December 11th.

Big Freedia released the Louder EP last March, which included the tracks “Louder” and “Pipe That” with Icona Pop, “Chasing Rainbows” with Kesha, and “She Tipsy” and “GTFOMF” with Indianapolis rapper Lil Aaron. Big Freedia also performed in Pabllo Vittar’s Pride With Pablo & Friends livestream benefit show in June.