Big Freedia Channels Flapper Girl Glamour in ‘Betty Bussit’ Video

New single features Soaky Siren, Tank and the Bangas

Big Freedia has released a brand new dance single, “Betty Bussit,” in celebration of LGBTQ Pride.

“This song was inspired by Betty Boop and Baby Esther (the cartoon character + performer),” the Queen of Bounce said of the track. “Those queens were the original Divas! They were curvy and sexy and captivating performers.”

In keeping with the theme, the music video for “Betty Bussit” shows Big Freedia and a cadre of flapper girls dancing in a club. They’re joined by the song’s two guests, Soaky Siren and Tank and the Bangas.

Last month, Big Freedia released a cover of Lady Gaga’s “Judas” as part of the Born This Way tenth anniversary reissue. ”‘Judas’ was my favorite song when it came out originally, so I really wanted to cover it,” Big Freedia said in a press release. She’s also featured on the soundtrack to Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Big Freedia put out her latest EP, Louder, in 2020, and is set to kick off a new tour this summer and fall, beginning with a performance at the Tulsa Pride Festival on June 25th, and wrapped with an October 7th show in Dallas, Texas. She’s also scheduled to perform at Primavera Sound Festival in June 2022.

