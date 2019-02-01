Hear Big Boi’s Hard-Hitting New Song With Killer Mike, ‘Return of the Dope Boi’

Big Boi recruited some of his longtime Dungeon Family crew for a pair of tonally opposite new songs, “Return of the Dope Boi” and “Doin It.” Killer Mike and Backbone assist on the hard-hitting former cut, and Sleepy Brown adds a sleek hook on the latter.

“Return of the Dope Boi” is a grittier cut full of staccato flexing and punctuated tag-teamed boasts, adorned with funk guitar stabs and orchestral synth lines. “I hate steppin’ out until the ice is right,” Big Boi notes.

“Doin It” is a radio-friendly pop-rap tune, with the Outkast emcee musing about eternal love over upbeat piano chords. “You can catch us in our sunset years; we’ll be swinging on the porch/Or better yet I’m in the Ferrari, and baby girl gon’ push the Porche,” he rhymes.

Big Boi has yet to reveal whether his new songs will appear on an LP, which would follow his third solo record, 2017’s Boomiverse, and his 2015 collaboration with Phantogram, Big Grams. The rapper is set to perform during the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday, February 3rd alongside Maroon 5 and Travis Scott.