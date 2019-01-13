Big Boi Added to Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show

Big Boi will perform as part of the Super Bowl LIII halftime show as the NFL confirmed Sunday that the Outkast rapper, along with the previously revealed Maroon 5 and Travis Scott, will take the stage at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3rd.

The addition of Big Boi guarantees that Atlanta’s rich hip-hop legacy will be represented in some capacity when the Super Bowl invades the Georgia capital. The rapper previously recruited Maroon 5’s Adam Levine for the Boomiverse single “Mic Jack” in 2017.

Despite the high-profile nature of the gig, the guest spots for the Maroon 5-led Pepsi Halftime Show have reportedly been difficult to fill as artists like Rihanna and Cardi B have turned down a halftime appearance in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick.

Billboard reported Sunday that Scott only agreed to perform at the Super Bowl – despite the backlash – after the NFL agreed to make a joint $500,000 charitable contribution to Van Jones’ Dream Corps organization, a “social justice accelerator.”

“I back anyone who takes a stand for what they believe in,” Scott said in a statement to Billboard. “I know being an artist that it’s in my power to inspire. So before confirming the Super Bowl Halftime performance, I made sure to partner with the NFL on this important donation. I am proud to support Dream Corps and the work they do that will hopefully inspire and promote change.”

Prior to the Super Bowl, on Saturday, February 2nd, Rolling Stone will take over the Goat Farm Arts Center for Rolling Stone Live: Atlanta, featuring special performances from Ludacris and Young Thug, as well as performances by Gunna and Lil Keed. The event will also showcase DJ sets from the Roots’ Questlove. Aerosmith, Bruno Mars and Cardi B will also perform during the three-day Super Bowl Music Fest prior to the Big Game.