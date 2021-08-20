Big Boi, Sleepy Brown Drop New Joint Single ‘The Big Sleep Is Over’

Outkast rapper Big Boi and Dungeon Family singer Sleepy Brown have shared their new single “The Big Sleep Is Over,” the latest single from their collaborative LP The Big Sleepover, due out September 3rd.

The duo also paired their dancehall-flavored, Kay-I-featuring track with an animated video that features a cartoon, insect-sized Big Boi having adventures in a marijuana field, including hitching a ride on the back of a bikini-wearing ladybug.

Big Boi and Brown — who previously sang on Outkast tracks like “The Way You Move” and “So Fresh, So Clean” — have been cooking up The Big Sleepover since 2019, when the duo released the single “Intentions” featuring CeeLo Green. The pair next recruited Killer Mike for the album’s next two singles, “We the Ones” and “Lower Case (no caps).”

As the artists said in 2019, the album was recorded at Big Boi’s Stankonia Studios in Atlanta following a tour that reunited much of the Dungeon Family, which included Goodie Mob, Killer Mike and others.

“We developed this sound together,” Sleepy Brown said in a statement. “We love that funk era, but also changing with the times. We wanted something upbeat and danceable, so we sped it up. I bring that smoothness, the butter on the popcorn.”