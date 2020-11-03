 Big Boi, Sleepy Brown Enlist Killer Mike for 'We the Ones' on 'Fallon' - Rolling Stone
Big Boi and Sleepy Brown Tap Killer Mike, Big Rube for ‘We the Ones’ on ‘Fallon’

Politically charged performance features presidential podium, video montage of Black Lives Matter protests

Jon Blistein

Big Boi and Sleepy Brown brought fellow Atlanta luminaries Killer Mike and Big Rube to The Tonight Show for a rendition of their new song “We the Ones” on Monday, November 2nd.

The song has a fiery political edge, and the performance opened with Big Rube delivering a bit of spoken word from a podium emblazoned with the presidential seal. Big Boi, Sleepy Brown, and Killer Mike proceeded to perform the track while video screens behind them played scenes from this year’s Black Lives Matter protests and other events. Big Rube then returned to close out the song with the potent message: “Clear your soul and mind of pseudoscience and archaic premises/There’s no right defense, you either with me or nemesis/We the ones who fight.”

Big Boi and Sleepy Brown released “We the Ones” in October, and the track will ostensibly appear on the pair’s upcoming collaborative album, Big Sleepover. The project was announced last September with the release of “Intentions,” featuring CeeLo Green, while back in June they dropped another new song, “Can’t Sleep.” A release date for Big Sleepover has yet to be announced.

Big Boi released his most recent solo album, Boomiverse, in 2017, while Sleepy Brown’s, Sex, Drugs, and Soul, arrived in 2012.

