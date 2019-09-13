Big Boi, Sleepy Brown Preview New Album With Silky New Song ‘Intentions’

Big Boi and Sleepy Brown roll through a lavish party with fellow Atlanta stalwart CeeLo Green in the video for their new song, “Intentions.” The track is set to appear on Big Boi and Sleepy Brown’s upcoming collaborative album Big Sleepover, set for release in 2020.

“Intentions” finds the rapper and singer working with the same laid-back, funked-out sound they successfully captured on past collaborations, like Outkast’s “The Way You Move” and “So Fresh So Clean.” The song’s smooth palate complements the video, in which Brown and Big Boi roll up to a house party — address: “6969 Peach Tree St. — where there’s a chic Eyes Wide Shut vibe, minus all the creepy cult stuff.

“We wanna make ya feel good,” Big Boi tells Rolling Stone of “Intentions.” “The Big Sleep is over. This is the Evolution of Daddy Fat Saxxx and Sleepy Brown, Good Vibrations Only!”

Big Boi and Sleepy Brown decided to collaborate on an album together after reuniting this past spring with other members of the storied Dungeon Family for a 10-date tour. Following the trek, the pair recorded the album at Stankonia Studios in Atlanta.

“We developed this sound together,” Sleepy Brown said in a statement. “We love that funk era, but also changing with the times. We wanted something upbeat and danceable, so we sped it up. I bring that smoothness, the butter on the popcorn.”