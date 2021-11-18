Watch Big Boi, Sleepy Brown Debut ‘Animalz’ on ‘Fallon’

Big Boi and Sleepy Brown appeared on The Tonight Show to showcase their new song “Animalz.” The track, produced by ITS CALZ, comes off the duo’s upcoming album The Big Sleepover.

The Outkast rapper and Dungeon Family singer were originally meant to release The Big Sleepover, their collaborative LP, on September 3rd. The pair previously shared single “The Big Sleep Is Over” in August along with an animated music video, however the duo has not announced a new release date for the album.

Big Boi and Brown — who previously sang on Outkast tracks like “The Way You Move” and “So Fresh, So Clean” — have been cooking up The Big Sleepover since 2019, when the duo released the single “Intentions” featuring CeeLo Green. The pair next recruited Killer Mike for the album’s next two singles, “We the Ones” and “Lower Case (no caps).”

As the artists said in 2019, the album was recorded at Big Boi’s Stankonia Studios in Atlanta following a tour that reunited much of the Dungeon Family, which included Goodie Mob, Killer Mike and others.

“We developed this sound together,” Brown said in a statement. “We love that funk era, but also changing with the times. We wanted something upbeat and danceable, so we sped it up. I bring that smoothness, the butter on the popcorn.”