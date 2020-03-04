Big Boi Announces New Kryptonite Festival in Atlanta

Big Boi announced his inaugural Kryptonite Festival, which will take place at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park in Atlanta, Georgia on April 18th. Tickets go on sale on Friday, with pre-sale tickets available now.

Goodie Mob, EarthGang and Kneel’n Rey are among the performers and Big Boi will headline the event. Additional artists on the lineup are expected to be announced soon.

“Excited to light up Atlanta with some of my closest friends and collaborators, and also show out some fresh new talent at the first ever Kryptonite festival,” Big Boi said in a statement. “We gonna bring all good vibrations to our fans who turn out in our home city. #Weoutchea #FestivalKillers.”

“I’ve been waiting so long to have my very own festival,” he added on Twitter. “To have it in my city is a dream come true and we can’t wait to share this family affair with you. Much love from the bottom of my heart.”

In September, Big Boi and Sleepy Brown unveiled the video for their new single, “Intentions” featuring CeeLo Green. The song is set to appear on Big Boi and Sleepy Brown’s upcoming collaborative album, Big Sleepover, which will be released this year. “We wanna make ya feel good,” Big Boi told Rolling Stone of “Intentions.” “The Big Sleep is over. This is the Evolution of Daddy Fat Saxxx and Sleepy Brown, Good Vibrations Only!”