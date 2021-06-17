Big Boi to Host Airbnb Stays at Atlanta’s Dungeon Home Studio

Big Boi has turned the Dungeon — the famed Atlanta home studio where Outkast and the Dungeon Family recorded together — into an Airbnb for a limited time this summer.

The rapper — who purchased the house two years ago — will also personally host three overnight stays at the Dungeon on June 29th, July 1st, and July 3rd. Lucky lodgers will be charged only $25 a night to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Outkast’s 1996 LP ATLiens. Bookings open on June 25th at 10 a.m. PST at Airbnb.

“Atlanta is my home, and I grew up with the Dungeon Family in this house,” Big Boi said in a statement. “We would spend hours hanging out in the basement, writing rhymes and putting together beats at all hours of the night. Since purchasing the home, I’ve been excited to open its doors and welcome the next generation of artists to the space that inspired countless songs.”

As part of the stay — the first time the public has had access to the south Atlanta home — the overnight guests will have access to the state-of-the-art Dungeon basement studio, allowing them to record with Yamaha audio equipment. Big Boi will also provide guided tours of the house that became a hotbed for Atlanta hip-hop as it helped nurture Outkast, Goodie Mob, and Organized Noize.

The house itself is adorned with nods to Outkast’s legacy, including a fireplace painted to resemble the black-and-white American flag seen on the Stankonia cover, a peacock-feathered wicker chair, a fur coat-blanket inspired by the Speakerboxxx cover, platinum plaques, Outkast-inspired artwork, and more.

Big Boi added on the Dungeon’s Airbnb listing: “Step inside my newly remixed house, where you’ll find a fresh take on the place where hip hop history was made. You and a guest will live like music royalty for one night in a space designed to celebrate all of the Dungeon Family’s successes.”

Additionally, to celebrate Big Boi’s career and new gig as an Airbnb host, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to Atlanta Public Schools Music Department to expand resources and increase access to music education.

In an effort to “minimize risk,” eligible guests must currently live in the United States; while Airbnb will provide Escalade transport to and from the house and the Atlanta area, guests are responsible for their own travel to the Georgia city.