Justin Bieber’s ‘Justice’ Returns to Number One on RS 200

Justin Bieber’s Justice returns to Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums Chart, edging out Demi Lovato’s seventh studio album, Dancing With The Devil…The Art of Starting Over, by just over 1,100 units — the second closest race for Number One in RS 200 history. Justice is only the second album so far this year, after Morgan Wallen’s long-running Dangerous: the Double Album, to top the RS 200 for more than one week.

While Dancing With The Devil…The Art of Starting Over was the biggest album of the week by sales, with over 37,000, Justice saw more than double the streams. All told, Justice saw 69,800 units from April 2nd through April 8th, while Dancing With The Devil saw 68,600 units. This marks Lovato’s RS 200 debut.

Last week’s Number One album, Rod Wave’s SoulFly, falls to Number Three, followed by Lil Tjay’s Destined 2 Win, which sees the second biggest debut of the week and marks a new career peak for Lil Tjay on the RS 200. Dangerous: The Double Album closes out the top five with 59,500 units.

Top Albums The week of April 2, 2021 1 Justice Justin Bieber Album Units 69.8K Album Units 69.8K Album Sales 4.3K Song Sales 19.6K Song Streams 78.9M Record Label Def Jam Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 3 Top Songs Peaches Hold On As I Am Top Songs Peaches Hold On As I Am Record Label Def Jam Def Jam 2 Dancing With The Devil…The Art of Starting Over Demi Lovato NEW! Album Units 68.6K Album Units 68.6K Album Sales 37.1K Song Sales 18.5K Song Streams 34.4M Record Label Island Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Top Songs Met Him Last Night Dancing With The Devil What Other People Say Top Songs Met Him Last Night Dancing With The Devil What Other People Say Record Label Island Island 3 SoulFly Rod Wave Album Units 65.3K Album Units 65.3K Album Sales 497 Song Sales 3.1K Song Streams 89.2M Record Label ALAMO RECORDS Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 2 Top Songs Tombstone Street Runner Richer Top Songs Tombstone Street Runner Richer Record Label ALAMO RECORDS ALAMO RECORDS 4 Destined 2 Win Lil Tjay NEW! Album Units 59.5K Album Units 59.5K Album Sales 3.3K Song Sales 5.8K Song Streams 74.6M Record Label Columbia Records Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Top Songs Calling My Phone Run It Up Headshot Top Songs Calling My Phone Run It Up Headshot Record Label Columbia Records Columbia Records 5 Dangerous: The Double Album Morgan Wallen Album Units 59.1K Album Units 59.1K Album Sales 2.2K Song Sales 9K Song Streams 70.4M Record Label Republic Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 14 Top Songs Wasted on You Sand in My Boots Heartless Top Songs Wasted on You Sand in My Boots Heartless Record Label Republic Republic

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Other notable entries on the RS 200 include Sturgill Simpson’s Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 2, which enters at Number 46 after a vinyl release. The Bee Gees’ Greatest makes its RS 200 debut at Number 185 as streams “More Than a Woman” soar.

See the full RS 200 here.