Justin Bieber’s ‘Justice’ Returns to Number One on RS 200

Justin Bieber’s Justice returns to Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums Chart, edging out Demi Lovato’s seventh studio album, Dancing With The Devil…The Art of Starting Over, by just over 1,100 units — the second closest race for Number One in RS 200 history. Justice is only the second album so far this year, after Morgan Wallen’s long-running Dangerous: the Double Album, to top the RS 200 for more than one week.
While Dancing With The Devil…The Art of Starting Over was the biggest album of the week by sales, with over 37,000, Justice saw more than double the streams. All told, Justice saw 69,800 units from April 2nd through April 8th, while Dancing With The Devil saw 68,600 units. This marks Lovato’s RS 200 debut.
Last week’s Number One album, Rod Wave’s SoulFly, falls to Number Three, followed by Lil Tjay’s Destined 2 Win, which sees the second biggest debut of the week and marks a new career peak for Lil Tjay on the RS 200. Dangerous: The Double Album closes out the top five with 59,500 units.
The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.
Other notable entries on the RS 200 include Sturgill Simpson’s Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 2, which enters at Number 46 after a vinyl release. The Bee Gees’ Greatest makes its RS 200 debut at Number 185 as streams “More Than a Woman” soar.
