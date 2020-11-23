 Yes, Biden's Secretary of State Hopeful Antony Blinken Has a Band - Rolling Stone
Yes, Biden’s Secretary of State Hopeful Antony Blinken Has a Band

And yes, it’s on Spotify

Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Syria.

Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Syria.

Jose Luis Magana/AP

Over the weekend, The New York Times reported that President-elect Joe Biden was expected to name his long-time advisor Antony Blinken as Secretary of State. But while most members of the media were diving into the policy implications of Biden’s potential appointee, a swath of music journalists and fans were quick to point out that Blinken has a band called Ablinken and, yes, his music is available on Spotify.

Blinken, for his part, doesn’t keep any of this a secret — the end of his Twitter bio reads “Follow Ablinken on Spotify,” for crying out loud. But considering the rotating clown car of Trump cabinet appointees and close advisors that we bore witness to these past four years, it’s understandable why anyone would want to grasp onto a sliver of humanity from a possible Biden pick. Oh look, this guy has a normal middle-aged guy hobby that doesn’t involve hunting threatened species with taxpayer dollars!

As has already been pointed out ad nauseam, Ablinken is primarily a passion project for the foreign policy advisor, and it’s unlikely he’ll be announcing a ticketed livestream anytime soon. Nevertheless, I think we can all agree that “Lip Service” is a very fine beach bar jam.


