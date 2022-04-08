Bia, J. Cole Cross the Atlantic for Swanky ‘London’ Video

Bia goes from wearing her jewelry at the bodega to shopping near Big Ben as she brings her own flair to the drill rap style of the U.K. as she’s joined by J. Cole on “London,” out Thursday.

“We really wanted to capture, celebrate and highlight London culture, while staying authentic to who we are,” the Afro-Latina rap star tells Rolling Stone. “I definitely got in my London accent bag and people actually tell me it’s really good.”

Bia lives a bougie lifestyle in the track’s video as she goes shopping, travels with a pair of Dalmatians, and attends a colorful tea party with her friends. “I like to go and shop at the mall,” raps Bia on the chorus. “Shop at the Prada, shop at the store/Shop at the Drop and stop in Dior.”

J. Cole then takes on the Royal Family as he raps his standout verse while riding on a yacht. “Straight cash for my Benzes/We don’t pay back interest,” Cole raps. “Aim at fences when I swing/Pay respects and kiss my ring/Even Elizabeth said I’m king.”

The “Besito” musician is currently wrapping up her upcoming album, before heading on her own tour. “It’s really surreal,” she says about her quick come-up thanks to her viral “Whole Lotta Money,” which received a Nicki Minaj remix. “I feel like I had a moment and it just hasn’t stopped. My team and I are working really hard to create memorable moments within the culture.”

The new track comes after Bia joined Tommy Genesis on a remix of “A Woman Is a God.” She released her album For Certain — featuring collaborations with Lil Durk on “Same Hands,” G Herbo on “Besito,” and Sevyn Streeter on “Big Deal” — late last year. Meanwhile, J. Cole dropped his mixtape D-Day earlier this week.