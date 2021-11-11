Bharti Shahani, 22-Year-Old Student, Dead After Being Critically Injured at Astroworld

Bharti Shahani, a Texas A&M student, died Wednesday, Nov. 10, after being seriously injured in the deadly crowd surge at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival. She was 22.

Shahni’s family and their lawyer confirmed her death at a press conference today, Nov. 11.

As Houston’s ABC affiliate reported Tuesday, Nov. 9, Shahani showed no signs of brain activity and had been placed on a ventilator after being caught in the stampede. She reportedly suffered multiple heart attacks, with her cousin, Mohit Bellani saying at the time, “I think she lost oxygen for 10 minutes one time and seven minutes at another time. So her brain stem was swollen to like 90 percent almost.”

Shahani had attended Astroworld with her sister, Namrata Shahani, and Bellani. The three lost each other when the crowd surge began, and after losing their phones, Namrata and Bellani were unable to find Bharti: “Once we let go of her hand, the next time we saw her, we were in the ER,” Namrata said.

Paramedics eventually took Shahani to Houton Methodist Hospital, performing CPR in the ambulance on the way there. Her parents, however, had to rush between multiple Houston area hospitals before finally finding their daughter.

“They took us to her room, and she was bleeding and on a ventilator,” her father, Sunny Shahani said. “Me and my wife were too shocked. We can’t even stand in there.”

Shahani would have graduated from Texas A&M in spring 2022 with a degree in electronics systems engineering. She already had a summer internship lined up for next year to, and her father said Shahani was ultimately preparing to take over the family business. Shahani’s family have set up a GoFundMe to cover medical and other expenses.

Shahani is now the ninth person to have died from the Astroworld crowd surge, which also left hundreds injured. Authorities in Houston are continuing to investigate the incident, while the festival, Scott, Live Nation and others involved have been named defendants in a growing number of lawsuits.