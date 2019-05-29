Bhad Bhabie Is Back for Summer

Bhad Bhabie dropped two new clubby singles on Wednesday, clearly with summertime on the brain. “Lotta Dem” is a classic dance track, while “Spaz” heats up in a different way, with Bhabie and rising Alabama rapper YBN Nahmir teaming up on a diss track.

The double release follows “Babyface Savage,” featuring Canadian rapper Tory Lanez and praised by Rolling Stone‘s own Charles Holmes as “one of the best rap performances of the year” that “demonstrates her growing technical proficiency.” Bhad Bhabie released her most successful single to date, “Bestie,” in February, featuring Kodak Black and released alongside her Snap Original docuseries Bringing Up Bhabie. Earlier this month she released a remix of “Bestie” featuring rising hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion, perhaps in part due to the radio ban currently in effect on Kodak Black in the wake of his controversial comments after the death of Nipsey Hussle.