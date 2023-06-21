Beyond Wonderland Shooting Suspect Is an Active Duty U.S. Army Member: Police

The North Central Washington Special Investigations Unit has identified the victims and suspected shooter who opened fire at the Beyond Wonderland EDM festival on Saturday evening, leaving two individuals dead and three others injured. According to a press release from the department, the suspected shooter is James M. Kelly, a 26-year-old active duty member of the U.S. Army based out of Joint Base Lewis McCord. He has been booked into Grant County Jail.

Among Kelly’s five victims was Lily Luksich, a 20-year-old woman who attended the event with him. Luksich suffered two gunshot wounds to her lower body, according to the report, and has since been released from the hospital. Another victim, 61-year-old Lori Williams, was treated on-site for injuries sustained in a Polaris Ranger UTV when she “was struck by a single bullet that penetrated the windshield and struck her in the right side of her face shattering her glasses and causing bruising and laceration.”

A third victim has been identified as 31-year-old Andrew Caudra, who goes by August Morningstar and was visiting from Oregon. He was shot once in the shoulder and received treatment at a hospital in Seattle under stable conditions. The two individuals killed in the shooting have been identified as 29-year-old Brandy Escamilla and 26-year-old Josilyn Ruiz, who were both fatally shot while walking through the campground where the incident took place.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:23 p.m. PST in the campground area outside of the George, Washington venue. During the shooting, the event itself was occurring in the amphitheater, which had a walking distance of about 20-30 minutes away from the camping grounds where festival-goers had pitched tents and parked their cars for the weekend festival. According to Grant County Sheriff's Office public information officer Kyle Foreman, the suspect fired "randomly into the crowd" in the campground area and continued to do so until he was "eventually taken into custody" in a secondary location from where it all began.

“Officers located Kelly and Luksich in an agricultural field adjacent to the campground. Moses Lake Police Department Detective Edgar Salazar fired his duty weapon at Kelly striking him one time,” the statement continued. “Responding officers then quickly moved in and Kelly was taken into custody and received emergency medical aid from the officers.”

The second day of the festival was canceled following the incident. The shooter’s motive remains unclear.