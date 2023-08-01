Beyoncé Gives ‘Queen Mother’ Madonna Shoutout at New Jersey Renaissance Tour Stop

Beyoncé’s back-to-back nights at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, this past weekend were two of the most star-studded shows of the Renaissance tour thus far. Greta Gerwig and America Ferrera watched the show from risers, while singer and songwriter Kehlani was close enough to the stage to snap a selfie with Beyoncé. Laverne Cox attended both nights and penned a heartfelt, revelatory caption about how the concert made her feel born again. Also in the audience was Madonna, who received a shoutout from one queen to another.

“Big shoutout to the queen,” Beyoncé told the music icon, who was positioned in risers at the Sunday night show. “Queen Mother, Madonna, we love you.”

Madonna is in the house at Beyoncé’s show at MetLife Stadium tonight!#RENAISSANCEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/CIZDZykCiq — RENAISSANCE Updates🪩 (@B7Album) July 31, 2023

Around this time last year, Beyoncé recruited Madonna for “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix).” The song features an interpolation of Madonna’s 1990 classic “Vogue,” but instead of Hollywood stars from the Golden Age, she lists the influential Black women who have shaped popular culture.

“Bessie Smith, Nina Simone (Vogue)/Betty Davis, Solange Knowles,” Beyoncé sings on the house remix. “Badu, Lizzo, Kelly Rowl’ (You know you can do it)/Lauryn Hill, Roberta Flack/Toni, Janet, Tierra Whack (Let your body move to the music)/Missy, Diana, Grace Jones/Aretha, Anita, Grace Jones (Hey, hey, hey)/Helen Folasade Adu, Jilly from Philly, I love you, boo (Come on, vogue).”

The breakdown worked its way into the Renaissance tour setlist for one of the show’s most high-energy moments.

Madonna has been getting her life back on track after being hospitalized in late June after contracting a serious bacterial infection. The singer was admitted to the ICU for multiple days before being discharged from the hospital. The North American dates of her own tour, the Celebration tour spanning four decades of her greatest hits, have been put on pause while she recovers. The tour will now commence in Europe in October.

“Thank you for your positive energy, prayers, and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love,” Madonna wrote on Instagram in early July, adding a selfie of herself inside her home. “I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life.”