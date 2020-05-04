Beyoncé’s BeyGood, Tina Knowles Team Up for COVID-19 Testing Initiative

As part of her daughter’s BeyGood, Tina Knowles has launched the #IDidMyPart initiative. The initiative is encouraging Houston residents to get tested for COVID-19 in light of disproportionate deaths in African-American communities.

Taking place Mother’s Day weekend, #IDidMyPart will provide 1,000 test kits, gloves, masks, essential vitamins and household items with help from United Memorial Medical Center. Between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday May 8th, 500 tests will be administered in Houston’s 3rd Ward at Cullen Middle School. Another 500 tests will be given on May 9th at North Houston’s Forest Brook Middle School, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. as well.

Both testing centers will be drive-up only; Houston residents will not have to leave their cars to get one. Those getting tested will also get a grocery gift card from Texas chain H-E-B Grocery Company. Vouchers for hot meals from local restaurants Frenchy’s Chicken and Burns Original Bar-B-Q will be provided to both those being tested as well as medical staff administering the tests.

“The virus is wreaking havoc on the black community so we need a movement to prioritize our health,” Knowles said in a statement. “We are all in this together. But we have to look at what is happening in our black and brown communities and how they are being decimated by COVID-19. It is critical that we stay vigilant with social-distancing, wearing a mask and most of all getting tested. If you don’t get tested then you don’t know if you are a carrier of the virus. Being asymptomatic is how you infect your entire household and those around you, the very people you love. We have got to go to these free testing facilities and find out our status.”

Knowles has challenged Tyler Perry to do the same in Atlanta and Perry will then challenge another celebrity to provide the same testing aid in their city.