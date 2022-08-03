Beyoncé Enlists Will.i.am, Honey Dijon for New ‘Break My Soul’ Remix EP

Beyoncé tapped Will.i.am, Honey Dijon, and more to remix her Renaissance single “Break My Soul” for a new EP.

Beyoncé dropped the the four remixes digitally Tuesday night, Aug. 2. Along with Will.i.am and Honey Dijon, there are contributions from Chicago house great Terry Hunter and the multitalented DJ/producer/percussionist/singer Nita Aviance.

On Twitter, Nita celebrated the new remix, writing, “anyone comin @Beyonce for this moment not bein bout real house music, CATCH, they got ya girl involved! this one is for the queens, dancefloor divas & all the late-night revelers. see u at the club.”

Honey Dijon — who also helped produce two Renaissance tracks, “Cozy” and “Alien Superstar” — previously spoke about getting to work with Beyoncé on her new album, writing, “Your elegance, beauty, talent, work ethic, and vision is truly inspirational. To share my Chicago house music roots and black queer and trans culture with you and the world is profound and emotional. I am honored, humbled, delirious with joy, and proud.”

Renaissance, which dropped last Friday, July 29, marks Beyoncé’s first proper solo album since 2016’s Lemonade. In between she released a collaborative album with Jay-Z, Everything Is Love, and spearheaded the soundtrack album, The Lion King: The Gift.

Though Renaissance has received rave reviews, it has not arrived without some controversy. First, Beyoncé announced she would remove the word “spaz” from her song “Heated” after facing backlash from disability advocates who said the word was an ableist slur (Lizzo was the subject of a similar controversy earlier this summer). Then, Beyoncé removed an interpolation of “Milkshake” from “Energy” after Kelis criticized her for using the 2003 hit, calling it an act of “thievery.”