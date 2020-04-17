Watch Beyonce’s Surprise Performance of Disney’s ‘When You Wish Upon a Star’

Beyoncé made a surprise appearance and Ariana Grande served up her own backup harmonies for their performances on ABC’s The Disney Family Singalong on Thursday. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the show featured artists singing tunes from the Disney film cannon while sheltering at home.

Beyoncé preceded her unannounced performance of Disney classic “When You Wish Upon a Star” with a dedication. “I’d like to dedicate this song to all of the healthcare workers who’ve been working tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe. We greatly appreciate you,” she said while also mentioning Feeding America, whose COVID-19 Response Fund is being used to get food and funds to local food banks across the U.S. She then delivered a tender piano-led rendition of the song from Pinocchio.

Ariana Grande performed “I Won’t Say I’m in Love,” from Disney’s Hercules. In her multiscreen-shot performance, she is seen harmonizing all the parts herself.

Among the many performances, Christina Aguilera sang “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé performed “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes,” Little Big Town performed “A Spoonful of Sugar” and Josh Groban delivered “You’ve Got a Friend in Me.”