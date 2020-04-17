 See Beyonce's Surprise Performance of 'When You Wish Upon a Star' - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Watch Beyonce’s Surprise Performance of Disney’s ‘When You Wish Upon a Star’

Ariana Grande also performed during ABC’s The Disney Family Singalong

Beyonce at the "Lion King" premiere in London. Beyonce, along with Timothy McKenzie and Ilya Salmanzadeh, were nominated for a Golden Globe for best original song for "Spirit," from the film "The Lion KingGolden Globes Nominations, Glastonbury, United Kingdom - 14 Jul 2019

Beyonce gave a surprise performance of "When You Wish Upon a Star" during ABC's 'The Disney Family Singalong' on Thursday.

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Beyoncé made a surprise appearance and Ariana Grande served up her own backup harmonies for their performances on ABC’s The Disney Family Singalong on Thursday. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the show featured artists singing tunes from the Disney film cannon while sheltering at home.

Beyoncé preceded her unannounced performance of Disney classic “When You Wish Upon a Star” with a dedication. “I’d like to dedicate this song to all of the healthcare workers who’ve been working tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe. We greatly appreciate you,” she said while also mentioning Feeding America, whose COVID-19 Response Fund is being used to get food and funds to local food banks across the U.S. She then delivered a tender piano-led rendition of the song from Pinocchio.

Ariana Grande performed “I Won’t Say I’m in Love,” from Disney’s Hercules. In her multiscreen-shot performance, she is seen harmonizing all the parts herself.

Among the many performances, Christina Aguilera sang “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé performed “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes,” Little Big Town performed “A Spoonful of Sugar” and Josh Groban delivered “You’ve Got a Friend in Me.”

 

In This Article: Ariana Grande, Beyonce

