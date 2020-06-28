Beyoncé to Release New Visual Album ‘Black Is King’ on Disney+

Beyoncé has announced a new visual album called Black Is King, set to premiere on Disney+ on July 31st. The Beyoncé-directed film, which the singer revealed during the BET Awards, is based on her 2019 LP The Gift, and arrives in celebration of the one-year anniversary of Disney’s live-action The Lion King remake.

“This visual album from Beyoncé reimagines the lessons of The Lion King for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns,” Disney said of Black Is King. “The film was in production for one year with a cast and crew that represent diversity and connectivity.”

Beyoncé serves as writer, director and executive producer on the visual album, which will feature videos for The Gift tracks like “My Power,” “Mood 4 Eva,” and “Brown Skin Girl,” as well as appearances by that album’s guest artists and some “special guests.” Beyoncé also shared a minute-long teaser for Black Is Power on her official site.

“The voyages of Black families, throughout time, are honored in a tale about a young king’s transcendent journey through betrayal, love and self-identity. His ancestors help guide him toward his destiny, and with his father’s teachings and guidance from his childhood love, he earns the virtues needed to reclaim his home and throne,” Disney added.

“These timeless lessons are revealed and reflected through Black voices of today, now sitting in their own power. Black Is King is an affirmation of a grand purpose, with lush visuals that celebrate Black resilience and culture. The film highlights the beauty of tradition and Black excellence.”

On Juneteenth, Beyoncé released a new song and announced a new initiative, both titled “Black Parade,” to support black-owned businesses.