Traffic Reporter Delivers a ‘Flawless’ Segment Filled With Beyoncé Song Titles

Earlier this week, Sheila Watko, a traffic reporter for NBC’s Philadelphia affiliate, spiced up a morning report by delivering it entirely with Beyoncé song titles.

In total, Watko squeezed in 15 references and only received a few groans from her co-workers after she began the report by quipping, “If you’re just waking up, I hope that you had some ‘Sweet Dreams,’ but traffic is getting ‘Heated,’ and it’s starting to ‘Break My Soul’ just a little bit.”

Those groans turned to impressed and only slightly exasperated chuckles the deeper Watko got, and she closed out with a barnburner: “We’ve had quite a few incidents this morning, we need you to be careful as you head out the door, start your commute to work, make that money, pay those ‘Bills, Bills, Bills,’ just ‘Bey’ alert out there! If everyone takes it easy this morning, we can be ‘Crazy in Love’ with a nice calm commute.”

At the end of her segment, Watko noted that she’d been planning her Beyoncé traffic report celebration since the arrival of the pop star’s latest album, Renaissance, last week. And clearly, her commitment to the bit rubbed off on her colleagues, who brought the total number of references up to 17 with some of their own.

Watko’s traffic report even managed to come to the attention of Beyoncé’s own mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, who shared the video on Instagram and wrote, “This Soo cool !!”