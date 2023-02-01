‘Renaissance’ 2023 World Tour: Here’s Where to Get Beyoncé Tickets Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Please don’t be alarmed and try to remain calm — nearly six years since her last solo trek, Beyoncé is back and (hopefully) heading to a city near you. The superstar announced her upcoming Renaissance world tour on Feb. 1., marking Beyoncé’s first global solo tour in support of her seventh album of the same name. Ticket registration and sales for Beyoncé’s tour will be split into three different groups, with Verified Fan registration now open on Ticketmaster‘s website.

With European dates starting in May, Beyoncé will embark on the North American leg of the Renaissance tour this summer, including stops in Toronto, Los Angeles, Houston, and New Orleans. Though Beyoncé recently headlined a show in Dubai — her first concert in four years — she didn’t play any songs from Renaissance, Rolling Stone‘s No. 1 album of 2022 (“the musical highlight of the year”) and a frontrunner at the 65th Grammys.

When Beyoncé dropped Renaissance last summer, Rolling Stone‘s Mankaprr Conteh wrote that “Beyoncé flung open the doors to a nightclub of her own making, a place where anyone can be the hottest person in the galaxy … the album traverses eras of dance music to conjure the superhuman confidence and deeply human connection of a night out. The thematic triumph of the auteur’s seventh album is this union of the extraordinary and the earthly across it, a duality that lives on the dancefloors Renaissance was inspired by — and in all of us.”

Want to hear your favorite Renaissance track in real life? Here’s how to get Beyoncé tickets for the upcoming 2023 tour dates, what to know about presale tickets, and where you can find verified passes online (even if they sell out). Editor’s picks

When Do Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour Tickets Go On Sale?

Even though the North American dates for Beyoncé’s world tour won’t start until July, fans will get the chance to buy Renaissance tickets online this February. But in an effort to get tickets in fans’ hands rather than bots, the ticket rollout will look slightly different for this trek.

According to Ticketmaster, “Beyoncé is distributing tickets in three different Verified Fan sales: BeyHive Presale powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan; Citi Presale powered by Verified Fan and the General Verified Fan Onsale. Additionally, there will be a Verizon Up Presale. Registration windows vary by city, so check the schedule below and be sure to note when the window closes for the show you’re interested in attending.”

In other words, if you want to register for Verified Fan presale, you’ll need to see which group your city is a part of ahead of time. Group A registration is open now through Feb. 2, Group B registration until Feb. 9, and Group C until Feb. 16.

This is your best bet for getting real, verified Beyoncé tickets for now. But it’s worth noting that registering doesn’t guarantee you’ll get tickets but that you’ll get a chance to access presale tickets.

Beyoncé Presale Group A Registration (ends Feb. 2):

Atlanta, GA

Chicago, IL

East Rutherford, NJ

Houston, TX

Inglewood, CA

Las Vegas, NV

Toronto, ON

Vancouver, BC

Washington, DC

Beyoncé Presale Group B Registration (ends Feb. 9):

Boston, MA

Dallas, TX

Miami, FL

Minneapolis, MN

San Francisco, CA

Seattle, WA

Tampa, FL

Beyoncé Presale Group C Registration (ends Feb. 16):

Charlotte, NC

Detroit, MI

Kansas City, MO

Louisville, KY

Nashville, TN

New Orleans, LA

Philadelphia, PA

Phoenix, AZ

Pittsburgh, PA

St. Louis, MO

How to Get Beyoncé Tickets With BeyHive Verified Fan Registration

How to Get Beyoncé Tickets With Citi Presale

Keep in mind that if Beyoncé tickets (likely) sell out, they’ll inevitably land on ticket resellers like Vivid Seats and StubHub. If you don’t get tickets the first time around, fans can try bookmarking Vivid Seats to check availability for sold-out dates. Rolling Stone readers can use the promo code RS15 at checkout to save $15 on purchases $125 or more.

For now, you’ll want to sign up for the upcoming tour’s Verified Fan registration if you want to try to get Beyoncé tickets before they officially go on sale.

Renaissance World Tour 2023 North America Dates

Wondering if Beyoncé is playing a show in your area? Here are the cities the Grammy winner will visit for the 2023 North American leg of the Renaissance tour (so far).

July 8 – Toronto, CA @ Rogers Centre

July 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

July 15 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

July 17 – Louisville, KY @ Cardinal Stadium

July 20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Huntington Bank Stadium

July 22 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

July 26 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

July 29 – East Rutherford, NJ @ Metlife Stadium

August 1 – Boston, MA @ Gillette Stadium

August 3 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field

Aug. 5 – Washington, DC @ Fedex Field

Aug. 9 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank Of America Stadium

Aug. 11 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium

Aug. 16 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

Aug. 18 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

Aug. 21 – St. Louis, MI @ Dome at America’s Center

Aug. 24 – Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

Aug. 26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

Aug. 30 – San Francisco, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

Sept. 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

Sept. 11 – Vancouver, CA @ BC Place

Sept. 13 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field

Sept. 18 – Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium

Sept. 21 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium

Sept. 23 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

Sept. 27 – New Orleans, LA @ Caesars Superdome