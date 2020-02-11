Beyoncé Is Borrowing Some of Her Mother’s Art Pieces for a Mysterious New Project

Tina Knowles-Lawson, the mother of Beyoncé and Solange, is well-known for her design sensibilities and her wonderful Instagram account, so it should stand to reason that she owns an impressive art collection.

In a new interview with the Wall Street Journal, Knowles-Lawson discussed the importance of “surrounding yourself with art” and revealed that she was loaning off some of her pieces to Bey herself.

“My art pieces are like my children,” she said. “I just lent some of my art pieces to Beyoncé for her new project that she’s doing, and I’m looking at my walls and it just makes me sad, because I miss seeing all my babies there.”

Knowles-Lawson offered no other details on what this project may be, but it’s safe to say that, true to Beyoncé form, there’ll be a visual component.

Asked about how she keeps up with such a busy family — her two daughters, as well as her husband, actor Richard Lawson — Knowles-Lawson, said, “We group text all the time, and that’s how I keep up, because I have girls who are super busy on different parts of the continent. And a lot of times I find out what they’re doing by looking at Instagram.”

Last month, Beyoncé launched her Ivy Park x Adidas collaborative collection. The fashion line was buoyed by an extensive social media campaign, where celebrities like Reese Witherspoon and Megan Thee Stallion received whole wardrobes of Ivy Park in the mail and posted videos of themselves opening up their gifts from Bey.