Beyoncé Teases Upcoming Ivy Park x Adidas Collaboration

Beyoncé has dropped a teaser video for her upcoming IVY PARK x adidas collaboration, which hits shelves January 18th.

In the one-minute clip, the singer appears alongside K-pop singer CL and several models in items from the collection, which emphasize a maroon and orange color scheme.

The teaser opens with a series of empowering voice-over statements, including ”I find love in everything that I do” and “These barriers are not going to stop me.” In addition to the clip, Beyoncé also shared two images of herself wearing items from the collection on her Instagram account.

Last year, Beyoncé released The Lion King: The Gift, a companion album for Disney’s live-action version of The Lion King. The 27-song album featured cast members from The Lion King, along with Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, Pharrell Williams, Major Lazer and her daughter Blue Ivy.

In December, her song “Spirit” made the shortlist for Best Original Song at the 92nd Academy Awards, which will be held next month. The shortlist will be narrowed down for the official Oscar nominations, to be announced on January 13th.