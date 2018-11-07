Rolling Stone
See Beyonce Share Support for Beto O’Rourke

Pop star, Texas native posts Instagram pictures hours before polls close

Beyonce KnowlesBeyonce and Jay-Z in concert, 'On The Run II Tour', Arlington, USA - 11 Sep 2018

Beyoncé voiced her support for Texas Democratic Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke with a series of posts on Instagram just hours before polls closed on Election Day Tuesday.

The pop star – and Houston native – posted three pictures in which she wore a “Beto for Texas” hat. Accompanying the first photo was a caption in which Beyoncé wrote, “I’m feeling grateful for everyone before me who fought so hard to give us all the right to have a voice. We can’t voice our frustrations and complain about what’s wrong without voting and exercising our power to make it right. We need you. We all need each other, because when we are truly united we are unstoppable. Sending you all love and positivity on this happy voting day! Every vote counts. Every race matters. Everywhere.”

O’Rourke even responded to the last-minute support on Twitter, writing, “Thank you, Beyoncé!”

O’Rourke has been in a surprisingly close race with Republican incumbent Ted Cruz. Over the course of the campaign, O’Rourke has racked up an array of endorsements from prominent Texans including San Antonio Spurs coach Greg Popovich and country music legend Willie Nelson.

In This Article: Beto O’Rourke, Beyonce

