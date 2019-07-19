Beyonce Releases Double Music Video for ‘Lion King’ Songs

Coinciding with the release of Disney’s 2019 CGI adaptation of The Lion King, Beyoncé released a double music video for the songs “Spirit” and “Bigger,” which both appear in the movie. Beyoncé previously released the standalone “Spirit” video on Tuesday.

In both videos the singer – who voices Nala in the film and who also unveiled a Lion King-inspired album, The Gift, on Friday – dances and performs across stunning landscapes taken directly from the movie. Along with an extensive group of dancers, Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy makes cameo appearances in several scenes throughout the video. “The concept of the video is to show how God is the art director,” Beyoncé said in an interview with Robin Roberts accompanying the “Spirit” video premiere on Tuesday.

Both songs appear on The Gift, a 27-track album featuring guest contributions from the new Lion King cast along with Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell Williams, Major Lazer, Tierra Whack and more.