Beyoncé Hints at More Music While Revealing ‘Renaissance’ Is First Act of Three-Part Project

Beyoncé is keeping her fans well-fed with new music. On Thursday, hours before she’s set to release her album Renaissance, the singer shared a note to fans on her website, revealing that her new LP is merely the first act of a “three-act project.” She also re-shared a message to fans about the making of the LP.

In her note, which included a photo of her with her three children and an image of her uncle Jonny, Beyoncé said she recorded all three acts during the pandemic over the last three years, “a time I found to be the most creative.”

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment,” she wrote, echoing a previous message she wrote to fans. “A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.”

She went on to thank her children Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy for “allowing me the space, creativity, and inspiration,” and her husband Jay-Z, whom she described as her “muse, who held me down during those late nights in the studio.” She also mentioned her uncle Jonny, and her godmother, who was “the first person to expose me to a lot of the music and culture that serve as inspiration for this album.” The culture she seems to refer to is the ballroom scene, the LGBTQ underground subculture led by Black and Latino people in New York City in the 20th century.

“Thank you to all of the pioneers who originate culture, to all of the fallen angels whose contributions have gone unrecognized for far too long. This is a celebration for you,” she wrote. In her note, she also thanked her producers, her mother, and her father, her “first teacher.” To the BeyHive, she said: “I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are. Love y’all deep, B.”

Queen Bey’s note comes just a day after her LP leaked online, as fans in Europe seemingly shared photos of CD copies of her album being sold in record stores. The album — which features songs such as “Alien Superstar,” “Church Girl,” “Heated,” and lead single “Break My Soul” — is her first solo studio LP since releasing Lemonade in 2016.