Beyoncé Shares 16-Song Tracklist From Seventh Album ‘Renaissance’

Beyoncé is mere days from releasing Renaissance and is giving the Beyhive more nuggets of info on what to expect from the album. On Wednesday, Queen Bey shared the names via her Instagram story of the 16 songs featured on her LP, out next Friday.

“Break My Soul,” her LP’s lead single sits at track No. 6, surrounded by tracks titled “Energy” and “Church Girl.” Other intriguing song names include “Alien Superstar,” “Thique,” and “America Has a Problem.” (It sure has a few.)

The LP opens with what we assume will be a girl power anthem, since it’s titled “I’m That Girl.” One track seems directed at some of our grandmothers who want to keep their furniture in pristine condition: “Plastic Off the Sofa.” Meanwhile, people born between Aug. 23 and Sept. 22 have “Virgo’s Groove,” all for themselves. (This writer included.)

Beyoncé shared the cover art for the LP earlier this month, and shared some details about the album-making process.

Captioning the cover image, which features a photo of Beyoncé riding a ghost-like horse and staring intently into the camera while nearly nude, she wrote, “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom.”

Beyoncé continued by saying that creating the LP became a “beautiful journey of exploration” and that she hopes her fans enjoy the new music as much as she does.

“I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha!” she wrote. “And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

A British Vogue cover story described the record as “Music that makes you rise, that turns your mind to cultures and subcultures, to our people past and present, music that will unite so many on the dance floor, music that touches your soul.”