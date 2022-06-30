Beyoncé Says Making New Album Was ‘Escape During a Scary Time’ as She Reveals ‘Renaissance’ Cover Art

Beyoncé is weeks away from delivering her much-anticipated LP Renaissance to the world. On Wednesday, the music icon shared the LP’s cover art and what making the album was like for her: it “allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world.”

Captioning the cover image, which features a photo of Beyoncé riding a ghost-like horse and staring intently into the camera while nearly nude, she wrote, “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom.”

Beyoncé continued by saying that creating the LP became a “beautiful journey of exploration” and that she hopes her fans enjoy the new music as much as she does.

“I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha!” she wrote. “And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

The singer also updated her profile picture to the horse-riding image after leaving it blank for several weeks.

The statement from Queen Bey is the first taste fans have gotten about what’s to come with the new record since releasing the house music-inspired single “Break My Soul” earlier this month.

A British Vogue cover story described the record as “Music that makes you rise, that turns your mind to cultures and subcultures, to our people past and present, music that will unite so many on the dance floor, music that touches your soul.”

This is Beyoncé’s first LP since 2016’s iconic Lemonade. Since then, she’s released her The Carters LP with Jay-Z, Everything Is Love, and curated the Lion King: The Gift album following the release of the Disney film.

She also dropped “Black Parade” for Juneteenth 2020 and “Be Alive” from the King Richard film last year.

Renaissance is out July 29.