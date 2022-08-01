 Beyoncé to Remove Ableist Slur From 'Heated' Following Controversy - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Netflix Slams Unofficial ‘Bridgerton’ Musical Creators in Copyright Infringement Lawsuit
Home Music Music News

Beyoncé to Remove Ableist Slur From Song ‘Heated’ After Backlash

Just like Lizzo did, Beyoncé faced an uproar over her use of the word “spaz” in a new song

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
Beyonce spaz slur heated renaissance ableistBeyonce spaz slur heated renaissance ableist

Beyonce in May 2021.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Beyoncé will remove the word “spaz” from one of her new songs, “Heated,” after she received criticism from disability advocates.

A rep for Beyoncé tells Rolling Stone, “The word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced.” It’s unclear how the “Heated” lyric will be changed; as of publication, the original version of the song was still live on streaming services like Apple Music and Spotify.

Beyoncé uses the word twice on “Heated,” singing, “Spazzin’ on that ass, spaz on that ass.” Though the word was ostensibly used in a colloquial way to mean going crazy or wild, “spaz” — which is derived from “spastic” — has a history of being used as a slur for those with disabilities, especially cerebral palsy. 

Related Stories

Summer Renaissance: Beyoncé's Latest Ivy Park x Adidas Capsule Takes Us to 'Ivytopia'
My Favorite Dance Tracks: Nine Artists on Their All-Time Dance-Floor Burners

Related Stories

70 Greatest Music Documentaries of All Time
The Everly Brothers: 12 Essential Tracks

Just six weeks ago, Lizzo received similar criticism for using the same word on one of her new songs, “Grrrls.” In response to the uproar, Lizzo apologized and announced her own lyrics change, saying, “Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language. As a fat black woman in America, I’ve had many hurtful words used against me so I overstated the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case, unintentionally)… This is the result of me listening and taking action. As an influential artist I’m dedicated to being part of the change I’ve been waiting to see in the world.”

Among the advocates who criticized Beyoncé’s use of the word was Hannah Diviney, who also played a role in bringing attention to Lizzo’s use of the word. In an op-ed for The Guardian following the release of Renaissance, Diviney praised Beyoncé’s stature, artistry, and “power to have the world paying attention to the narratives, struggles, and nuanced live experience of being a black woman.” But, Diviney added, “that doesn’t excuse her use of ableist language — language that gets used and ignored all too often.”

She continued, “Language you can be sure I will never ignore, no matter who it comes from or what the circumstances are. It doesn’t excuse the fact that the teams of people involved in making this album somehow missed all the noise the disabled community made only six weeks ago when Lizzo did the same thing.”

In This Article: Beyonce, Lizzo

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.