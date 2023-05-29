Beyoncé Praises Blue Ivy’s Paris Performance During ‘Renaissance’ Tour: ‘I’m So Proud’

Beyoncé’s world tour isn’t even halfway over, but the singer is already reflecting on one of her favorite moments from the trek. On Monday, the singer gave her daughter Blue Ivy a sweet shout-out on social media following the 11-year-old’s surprise cameo during her mom’s “Renaissance” tour Paris stop Friday.

“My beautiful first born,” the “Break My Soul” singer captioned a series of photos of Blue Ivy onstage in Paris. “I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel.”

Blue Ivy came out during Beyoné’s song “My Power” and quickly launched into the difficult choreography alongside the rest of the dancers. “Give it up for Blue,” the singer told the crowd as they erupted into cheers. The preteen matched her mom in a sparkly silver top, metallic pants, and a pair of sunglasses for the performance.

And this isn’t the first time the mother-daughter-duo have been on stage together. Blue Ivy previously joined Beyoncé during a show in Dubai at the beginning of the year.

Beyoncé launched Renaissance in Stockholm, Sweden earlier this month. So far the shows have featured massive, career-spanning setlists stuffed with plenty of surprises, like a show-opening rendition of “Dangerously In Love” and clever mash-ups of old and new hits (like 2008’s “Sweet Dreams” mixed with Renaissance favorite “Alien Superstar”).

The European leg of the Renaissance tour will continue through May and June. Beyoncé will kick off her North American trek on July 8 in Toronto, with shows scheduled through Sept. 27 in New Orleans.