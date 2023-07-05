Fans Are ‘Devastated’ Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Tour Isn’t Coming to Pittsburgh Anymore
Consider the souls of Beyoncé’s Pittsburgh fans irrevocably broken. On Wednesday morning, Acrisure Stadium, which was set to host the Renaissance world tour on Aug. 3, shared a statement via social media announcing that the concert has been canceled “due to production logistics and scheduling issues.”
Two shows, stops in Seattle and Kansas City, have been postponed with both venues citing the same reasoning. While those fans can try to move their schedule around to accommodate the new dates, the Pittsburgh BeyHive members who’ve been preparing for months for their show are reacting to the news that it’s no longer happening at all.
“I am so sad and disappointed 😟 imagine being a fan since the time you could remember, as young as 6 and having your first Beyoncé concert be cancelled 😭,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “Pittsburgh my heart is broken honestly 😔😔 and a month before the show is sick.”
Another fan explained that the Pittsburgh stop was “quite literally the one thing I was looking forward to for the rest of summer,” with another adding: “Pushing through a day of work while knowing your Beyoncé tickets just got canceled is so painful.”
It’s also likely too late for fans to find reasonable replacement tickets for another stop on the tour, such as the sold-out Philadelphia show that’s only a week away, without paying ridiculous resale prices.
“We had insanely good tickets, mind you, because we signed up for the fan presale. So it was inexpensive and really, really good seating,” a Beyoncé fan shared on TikTok. “I’m trying not to keep crying. The equivalent to go see her in Philly next week — by the way, I contacted Etsy retailers to custom make me stuff, so it wouldn’t even get here by next week. And I put deposits down. When I say this was going to be the highlight of my summer and it was supposed to be a big weekend … this has been a devastating day for me.”
What’s worse is that the announcement hit most ticket holders’ Twitter timeline before they were even notified by Ticketmaster. “Can’t believe i had to find out my Beyoncé show got canceled from Pop Tingz, this day is such a nightmare,” one fan wrote this morning, referring to the popular culture update account that falls tiers below the likes of Pop Crave and Pop Base. “Literally fell to the floor when I saw, I hate everything.”
Refunds for the Acrisure Stadium show in Pittsburgh will be issued at point of purchase.
