Beyoncé Honors Homecoming Season With Peloton Workout Series

Beyoncé has partnered with Peloton for a series of workouts this fall in honor of Historically Black Colleges and Universities’ homecoming season.

As with most events, the pandemic has caused many of HBCU’s homecoming celebrations to go virtual. Beyoncé will do the same, creating home workout classes that include yoga and meditation, indoor cycling, running, strength, and boot camp. You can check out the schedule here.

In addition, a two-year Peloton digital membership will be gifted to students at 10 colleges within the HBCU by the end of the month, including Texas Southern University, Spelman College, Clark Atlanta University, Hampton University, Bennett College, and others.

“Peloton and I both believe that the power of music can help uplift, motivate and inspire those on their fitness journeys,” Beyoncé said in a statement. “I’ve been a Peloton member for several years, and I’m excited to partner with a company that helps people, young and old, be the best versions of themselves, in an innovative and adaptable way. I’m proud to celebrate the students at HBCUs with this donation, to encourage them to find and embrace their own wellness regimens.”

Prior to Election Day last week, Beyoncé posted a video in support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, calling out her home state in the caption with “Come thru, Texas! #Vote.” Last summer, she released the 85-minute Black Is King on Disney+, based on The Lion King: the Gift.