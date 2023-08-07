Beyoncé Tour Pays $100,000 to Extend DC Metro After Rained-Delayed Show

Beyoncé made sure her fans got home safely after dancing at her concert. On Sunday, Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour team paid $100,000 to keep the Washington, D.C. Metro stations open an extra hour after the show was delayed due to pouring rain.

“Due to inclement weather that may delay the start of tonight’s Renaissance World Tour at FedExField, Metro will extend the last train by an extra hour beyond the extended closing previously announced,” the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said in a statement. “The extended time means the #BeyHive can stay for the ‘Party’ and still get home on Metro.”

“The additional hour will be funded by the Tour to cover the $100,000 cost to run more trains, keep all 98 stations open for customers to exit, and other operational expenses,” the WMATA added.

The last train left Morgan Boulevard — the station closest to the concert venue — at 1:04 a.m., just under an hour after Beyoncé wrapped her performance, instead of the Metro’s typical 11:34 p.m. final train.

Earlier in the day, attendees were asked to shelter in place before the singer took the stage at FedEx Field because of lightning and heavy rain. Beyoncé ended up hitting the stage at 10 p.m. once the rain slightly subsided. She had to cut “Love on Top” and “Rather Die Young” from her setlist to keep the performance shorter.

"Due to lightning in the area, we are currently under a shelter-in-place order. Fans outside of gates and in the parking lots are asked to return to their cars," read a post from FedEx Field before 7 p.m. ET. "All fans inside of the stadium are asked to shelter in place under covered concourse areas and ramps until further notice."

Fans were allowed to return to their seats two hours later, and the show began despite the rain. “I know you have been through a lot tonight,” Beyoncé told the crowd, according to Entertainment Tonight reporter Tionah Lee.

Early Monday morning, Beyoncé’s website declared D.C. the “Errybody on Mute War winner,” which celebrated the tour stop for staying the most quiet during a portion of her “Energy” performance when she asked the crowd to remain as silent as possible.