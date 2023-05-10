Driver, Roll Up the ‘Partition,’ Please! Beyoncé Rides Into a Robot Vagina on Renaissance Tour

Beyoncé sure didn’t hold back with her onstage visuals and props during her long-anticipated Renaissance Tour. During the star’s first stop in Sweden on Wednesday, the singer performed numerous hits, including her sexy and beloved classic “Partition” while riding a pole into… a giant robot vagina?

Yeah, that’s right. Show attendees shared footage of Beyoncé riding a vehicle onstage — while gyrating on a pole doing some sexy choreography — as she entered a giant hole that was adorned by two open robot legs.

beyoncé rolling away into a huge vagina just now #BeyonceRenaissanceTour pic.twitter.com/YpytP1o5kG — 𝕣𝕖𝕘𝕒𝕟⋆｡°✩ 💜 (@rayyygun) May 10, 2023

Beyoncé effortlessly mashed up “Savage (Remix)” into Partition, as she could be heard rapping to the songs lyrics, “Oh there daddy, daddy didn’t bring the towel/Oh baby, baby we slow it down/Took 45 minutes to get all dressed up/We ain’t even gonna make it to this club.”

The BeyHive has now baptized the singer’s onstage vehicle as the “Bey Wagon,” and it’s just one of the high-tech elements of her new tour, including some dancing robot arms.

During her performance of “Cozy,” Beyoncé showed off two swinging robot arms outfitted with two big rectangles that perfectly framed and moved with Beyoncé as she sauntered through the Renaissance highlight.

Later, the robot arms were used again to wild effect, scanning Beyoncé's white cape with a light that caused a stunning stained glass print to appear. Fittingly, Beyoncé then launched into "Church Girl."

The performance of “Partition” ended the fourth act of the singer’s set titled “Opulence,” which featured songs like “Black Parade,” “Run the World (Girls),” and “Formation.”

She also delivered those Renaissance visuals everyone’s been clamoring for. Thanks, Queen Bey!