Watch Beyoncé Open Oscars with ‘Be Alive’ from a Compton Tennis Court

Beyoncé opened the 2022 Academy Awards from a tennis court in Compton in honor of the birthplace of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams, whose upbringing is the subject of King Richard.

Flanked by a horn section in tart green uniforms, Beyoncé brought strength and elegance to her performance of “Be Alive,” the song she wrote for the film. “It feels so good to be alive (It feels so, so, so, so good)/Got all my sisters by my side (I got all my sisters by my side),” she sang. “Couldn’t wipe this Black off if I tried (Black off if I tried).”

Another highlight: Blue Ivy Carter, Beyoncé’s 10-year-old daughter, made her Oscars debut as a backup dancer for her mom.

“Be Alive” is nominated for Best Original Song alongside Sebastián Yatra’s “Dos Oruguitas,” Van Morrison’s “Down to Joy,” Billie Eilish and Finneas’ “No Time to Die,” and Reba McEntire’s “Somehow You Do.”

Beyoncé released the Dixson-written song last November as part of the soundtrack for the film based on Richard Williams, the father of Serena and Venus. The Reinaldo Marcus Green-directed film is up for six awards, including Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay. Will Smith, who plays Richard, is also up for Best Actor.

Beyoncé first performed at the Oscars in 2005, when she graced the stage for four songs, including “Vois sur ton Chemin” from The Chorus and “Believe” from Polar Express, alongside Josh Groban. In 2006, she performed a trio of songs from Dreamgirls with Jennifer Hudson. And three years later, she took on a musical medley with Zac Efron and Hugh Jackman.